Spring Hill Fire Station 3 Temporarily Closed Due To Sewer Issue

Spring Hill Fire Department has temporarily closed Fire Station 3 after a broken sewer pipe was discovered underneath the slab floor of the building.

Officials said crews assigned to Station 3 have been relocated while repairs are being evaluated.

To maintain coverage, staffing has been increased at Fire Station 1 on Beechcroft to help cover Station 3’s district. Fire Station 4, located at Duplex and Buckner, will also assist with coverage during the temporary closure.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email