Home News Spring Hill Fire Station 3 Temporarily Closed Due To Sewer Issue

Spring Hill Fire Station 3 Temporarily Closed Due To Sewer Issue

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
Photo: Spring Hill Fire Dept.

Spring Hill Fire Department has temporarily closed Fire Station 3 after a broken sewer pipe was discovered underneath the slab floor of the building.

Officials said crews assigned to Station 3 have been relocated while repairs are being evaluated.

To maintain coverage, staffing has been increased at Fire Station 1 on Beechcroft to help cover Station 3’s district. Fire Station 4, located at Duplex and Buckner, will also assist with coverage during the temporary closure.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×