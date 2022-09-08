Spring Hill Fire Responds to Structure Fire in Whispering Woods Neighborhood

On Thursday morning September 8, 2022, the Spring Hill Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the Whispering Woods neighborhood according to Spring Hill Fire’s Facebook page.

Working smoke detectors alerted the homeowners and allowed them to safely make it out of the house. Fire crews were able to rescue a small dog still inside.

The cause of the fire was a mop handle falling over and turning on the stove eye which then melted a bowl on top of the stove.

Smoke was removed from the home and the homeowners were allowed to enter the home once again.