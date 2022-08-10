Spring Hill Fire Dept Collecting School Supplies for Students in Kentucky Following Devastating Floods

A devastating flood hit Eastern Kentucky last month, with over eight inches of rain falling in 48 hours, causing devastation.

The Spring Hill Fire Department is collecting school supplies for students in Perry County, Kentucky.

In a social media post they shared, “The students of Perry County Kentucky and their families have been devastated by flash flooding last week. Two schools were severely damaged, and one will have to be rebuilt. Maury co. Schools is sponsoring a school supply and backpack drive for those students and families. Anyone wishing to donate can drop off supplies at any one of our Spring Hill Fire stations between the hours of 7 am & 7 pm. We will accept donations until Friday, August 12 at 10 am.”

They are accepting new school supplies and backpacks.

Below are the locations for drop-off in Spring Hill.