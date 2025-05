May 28, 2025 – Spring Hill firefighters responded to a reported commercial natural gas leak Tuesday morning on Kedron Parkway.

Crews quickly evacuated nearby businesses as a precaution and ensured everyone was safely out of the area. Atmos Energy was notified and arrived to assist with the response.

Thanks to the swift actions of fire crews and the cooperation of local business staff, the situation was brought under control with no injuries reported.

