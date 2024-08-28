Spring Hill Fire Department Responds to Alarm at Hampton Inn in the Crossings

August 27, 2024 – Shortly after 1pm on Tuesday, Spring Hill Fire Department responded to an alarm at the Hampton Inn in the Crossings. Engine 61 and Battalion 60 were dispatched.

While en route, dispatch received a 911 call reporting the smell of something electrical burning on the second floor.

Chief 60 & 61, Marshal 60 & 62 responded to the scene, and Battalion 60 added Truck 63 to the call. Units operated on-site for nearly an hour, thoroughly checking the entire building. Fortunately, nothing was found during the investigation, and the alarm was reset.

Source: Spring Hill Fire Department

