Spring Hill Fire Department Names Newest Assistant Fire Chief of Training and Safety

After an exhaustive nation-wide search, starting with over 20 highly qualified applicants, Dominic Orlando has been selected as the Assistant Fire Chief of Training and Safety.

Chief Orlando comes to SHFD with over 25 years of experience as a Firefighter and Senior Fire Officer with the Raleigh Fire Department (N.C.). His educational background consists of a master’s degree in public administration, bachelor’s degree in accounting/finance and business law, and an associate degree in fire protection technology. In addition to Chief Orlando’s fire department background, he was the Fire and Emergency Management Instructor/Coordinator for the Coastal Carolina Community College for the past 2 years, teaching over a dozen Fire and Emergency Management degree program courses. He also owns and operates a consulting business that specializes in hazardous materials response, building equipment specifications, and providing hazmat training.

With a heavy background in various special operations disciplines, including Hazardous Materials, Chief Orlando is a HazMat Specialist, HazMat Incident Commander, Fire Officer III, and Fire Service Instructor III along with holding the Fire Officer designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence and Training Officer Credential from the International Society of Fire Service Instructors.

Chief Orlando is tentatively scheduled to start with SHFD on October 16th, 2023.