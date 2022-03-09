Spring Hill Fire Chief Terry Hood Relieved of Duties

Veteran Spring Hill Fire Chief Terry Hood has been relieved of his duties and Kevin Glenn has been named the acting fire chief, according to the Spring Hill Fire Department

This quote comes from a Facebook post from the City of Spring Hill, TN-Municipal Government:

“Veteran Spring Hill Fire Chief Terry Hood was relieved of his duties on Tuesday with cause for poor record-keeping resulting in potential liability to the City. We appreciate his excellent service. The Spring Hill Fire Department has benefitted immensely under his leadership.”

According to Hood’s bio, which has since been removed from the City of Spring Hill’s website, Hood began with the Williamson County Rescue Squad and moved up the ranks to Chief in 1992 when he left. The Franklin Fire Department hired him full-time and he served there for 23 years, retiring as Lieutenant. By 2008, Hood was CEO of Southern Fire Analysis, Inc, a private company that investigated fires for insurance companies. At age 48, he accepted Spring Hill Fire Department’s top post.

Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Glenn began his career working full-time for Bedford County EMS for four years and was hired by Spring Hill Fire Department in 2004. He is a graduate of Page High School and obtained his Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) from Columbia State Community College.

Hood took to Facebook to make this statement: “Good evening I’ve debated and prayed about posting anything. I feel I need to share. Today @ 2 pm I was terminated by the City of Spring Hill!! I will not go into the details just letting everyone know. Thank you each and everyone of you for your support over the last 8 1/2 years!!! Please continue to love the Spring Hill Fire Department they are some awesome dudes and deserve your support! God has a plan for my next chapter and we’ll my calendar is open if you need anything! God Bless!!”