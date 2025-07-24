Spring Hill Driver Arrested After Fleeing Crash Scene on Foot Near Home Depot

On Wednesday, July 23, at 9 am, Spring Hill officers were dispatched to a collision between two vehicles on Main St. close to Home Depot.

A witness to the wreck reported that the driver of one vehicle fled the scene on foot. Officers asked the nearby daycare to lock down as a precaution because the suspect was fleeing nearby.

Police took the 20-year-old Shelbyville man into custody at 9:44 a.m. without incident. The charges against him included leaving the scene of an accident and violating a protection order because he was with the person who had the order against him.

MORE CRIME NEWS

SOURCE: Spring Hill Police Department

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email