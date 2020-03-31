Per Governor Lee’s Executive Order 22, the playgrounds in all Spring Hill city parks are closed effective immediately. The parks will remain open at this time, but playground areas are closed until further notice.

One player per goal is recommended at basketball courts. Please sanitize your equipment before and after use. Please maintain social distancing guidelines and proper hand washing as recommended by the CDC.

Evans Park

575 Maury Hill Street

Spring Hill, TN 37174

Harvey Park

4001 Miles Johnson Parkway

Spring Hill, TN 37174

McLemore Park

632 McLemore Avenue

Spring Hill, TN 37174

Port Royal Park

4285 Port Royal Road

Spring Hill, TN 37174

Walnut Street Skate Park

114 Walnut Street

Spring Hill, TN 37174