spring hill city parks closed
City of Spring Hill FB

Per Governor Lee’s Executive Order 22, the playgrounds in all Spring Hill city parks are closed effective immediately. The parks will remain open at this time, but playground areas are closed until further notice.

One player per goal is recommended at basketball courts. Please sanitize your equipment before and after use. Please maintain social distancing guidelines and proper hand washing as recommended by the CDC.

Evans Park
575 Maury Hill Street
Spring Hill, TN 37174

Harvey Park
4001 Miles Johnson Parkway
Spring Hill, TN 37174

McLemore Park
632 McLemore Avenue
Spring Hill, TN 37174

Port Royal Park
4285 Port Royal Road
Spring Hill, TN 37174

Walnut Street Skate Park
114 Walnut Street
Spring Hill, TN 37174

 

RSS More Coronavirus News

Advertisement


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here