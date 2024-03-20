Spring Hill Citizens Honored for Saving Life

On Monday, City officials were proud to honor Spring Hill citizens who saved a life earlier this year.

On January 8, a patron of Longview Recreation Center suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. Nearby patrons quickly identified the issue and began life-saving measures, including calling 911, starting CPR, and locating an AED.

After one AED shock, first responders arrived and took over patient care. The patient was breathing and alert before leaving the scene, and we are happy to report that the patient has since made a full recovery!

At this week’s BOMA meeting, Chief Temple and Mayor Hagaman presented Tiago Paula and Jason Wagner with “Phoenix Awards” from the Spring Hill Fire Department for participating in a cardiac arrest save. Tiago helped perform CPR at the scene, while Jason assisted the patient to the ground and directed first responders.

Two other residents also assisted in the save, but couldn’t make it to Monday’s meeting. Zach Topp helped perform CPR, and Longview staff member Chris Redding operated the AED.