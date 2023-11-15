Spring Hill Christmas Parade to Take Place December 9

Spring Hill has set the date for its Christmas Parade for 2023.

Taking place on Saturday, December 9th at 5 pm, the parade is now accepting registration for entries here. Entries will be accepted until 5pm on November 30. The parade will start at Spring Hill Elementary School and travel north to Miles Johnson Parkway. The registration deadline to enter is November 30th, 2023.

This year, there will be a parade contest. A committee of judges will be selected in advance by the parade organizers and will judge all parade entries on the day of the parade. Judging will begin at 4:15 p.m. in line-up.

Winners will be determined immediately and will be given a sign to display on their entry during the parade for all of the spectators to see.

Awards and cash prizes will be presented for the following:

Mayor’s Award – Given to the best overall entry. (Formerly Best Overall) – $500 cash prize and a custom trophy. Sponsored by the Friends of Spring hill Parks

Grand Marshal's Award – Given to the entry that has the most originality, creativity, and uniqueness of decorations. (Formerly Most Creative) – $300 cash prize and a custom trophy. Sponsored by Southbound Erosion

Gerald Beckham Holiday Spirit Award – Presented to the entry which best displays the spirit of Christmas. $300 cash prize and a custom trophy.

FireBelle Award – Given to the best decorated vehicle or group of vehicles – $300 cash prize and a custom trophy

Trophies and cash prizes will be presented to the winners by the Mayor at the Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting on December 18, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall.