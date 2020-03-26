The cities of Franklin, Brentwood, Fairview, Nolensville and Thompson’s Station have declared a local state of emergency due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. These local state of emergency declarations followed Governor Lee’s declaration on March 12.

Among other things, the state of emergency puts some restrictions on food and drink establishments, closing in house dining and only allowing take out, curbside, and delivery, calls for the closure of gyms and fitness centers and requests individuals to not gather in groups of more than 10 people.

Spring Hill has not declared a state of emergency thus far. In response, Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham published the following letter.

Dear Friends,

The City of Spring Hill has chosen not to declare a state of emergency thus far. We believe that our citizens understand and appreciate the seriousness of the situation that our city, state and our country have before us with regard to the COVID-19 virus. The City has no desire to add to any general panic and worry our citizens may already be experiencing. Additionally, we believe the Governor’s Executive Orders, including but not limited to No. 16 and 17, speak loudly and authoritatively to the situation on hand.

Rick Graham, Mayor

City of Spring Hill