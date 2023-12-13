Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce Marks Milestone with Annual State of the Chamber and Awards Ceremony

The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 20th anniversary and the achievements of its members at its Annual State of the Chamber and Awards Ceremony on Dec. 7 at the UAW Hall.

The event celebrated significant growth for the Chamber, honored legacy member Pat Larson of A Petal for Your Thoughts for her pivotal role in establishing the Chamber in Spring Hill, and welcomed the Chamber’s 500th member, Mary Williams of Super Shuttle Nashville.

In 2023, the Chamber saw a membership increase to 529, including 126 new members and a 93% retention rate. It hosted a record-setting 49 programs and events, and participated in 44 ribbon cuttings, highlighting the expanding business community in Spring Hill.

The annual award recipients included:

George Bobier Ambassador of the Year Award: Erika Sanchez

Jim Grimes Board Member of the Year Award: Melinda Miller, Halifax Hospitality (Hampton Inn Spring Hill / Residence Inn Berry Farms)

Jim Grimes Board Member of the Year Award: Melinda Miller, Halifax Hospitality (Hampton Inn Spring Hill / Residence Inn Berry Farms) New Member of the Year Award: Massage Envy of Spring Hill (Owner Amanda Jerkins); Nominees also included Aha Indian Grill, The Brunch Collective, and Doctors Taxi

Chamber Member of the Year Award: Wild Root Florist & Gift Shop (Owner Kathy Miller); Nominees also included Hampton Inn Spring Hill, Towhee Club / Birdsong Social, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe

The event concluded with a keynote address on vision by Butch Spyridon, former CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, who retired in June after 32 years of service.

Executive Director Becca Melton expressed gratitude toward the members during the State of the Chamber and Awards Ceremony. “We are so thankful to our members for another wonderful year,” Melton said. “This year’s event celebrated not only our significant milestones and achievements but also underscored the remarkable spirit of collaboration and growth in our community.”

“Seeing our members’ contributions to the Chamber’s success is truly inspiring,” said Jaimee Davis, 2024 Board Chair. “We eagerly anticipate building upon this momentum in the upcoming year.”