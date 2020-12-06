Spring Hill Chamber November 2020 Ribbon Cuttings

By
Michael Carpenter
-

The November 2020 ribbon cuttings from the Spring Hill Chamber.

1Crossfit Spring Hill

crossfit spring hill

November 13, 2020
5002 Spedale Ct, Spring Hill, TN 37174

CrossFit Gym, personalized fitness coaching in Spring Hill / Thompson’s Station, TN.

2Groove Life

groove life

November 20, 2020
106 Locke Ave. Spring Hill, TN 37174

Groove Ring was kickstarted in December 2015 and has grown to be the industry leader for active, adventurous people needing high-quality products that match their lifestyle.

3Mozzarella Bar, Italian Eatery

mozzarella bar

November 27, 2020
2078 Wall Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Mozzarella Bar, Italian Eatery is a unique restaurant offering a trip to Italy in your own backyard.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here