The Spring Hill Chamber launched the Spring Hill Shares campaign to help local businesses and families in need by mobilizing support from the community.

The Spring Hill Shares campaign includes participation from twelve local restaurants and the local food pantry, The Well Outreach. Restaurants were asked to create a meal option to feed a family of four ranging from $25 – $50.

Here’s how it works:

Call your local restaurant, purchase a gift card in an amount of $25-$50, be sure to mention The Well. Purchased gift cards will be tallied by The Well and distributed to a family in need. Those who receive a gift card will call the local restaurant to schedule a pickup time for the meal.

Participating Restaurants are listed below.

Bojangles (931)-451-7660

Bodega on Main (615) 392-8300

Buffalo Wild Wings (931) 499-7115

Chick-fil-A (615) 302-0343

Delta Bound (615) 392-8188

Frankie’s Pizza and Grill (931) 451-5302

Grecian Family Restaurant (615) 302-4808

Juice Bar (615) 241-0132

Longhorn Steakhouse (931) 486-0368

Martin’s BBQ Joint (931) 486-8320

The Mockingbird Restaurant (931) 487-9787

& Three Foods (615) 567-3527