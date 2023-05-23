Spring Hill Chamber Announces Details of 2023 Experience Spring Hill Event

The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its highly anticipated annual extravaganza, Experience Spring Hill, The Event presented by Liberty Federal Credit Union. The family-friendly, free event will take place on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Summit High School. Featuring over 100 vendors offering a diverse range of products and services, Experience Spring Hill, The Event will showcase the vibrant community of Spring Hill in one convenient location.

The event will also offer a plethora of activities to delight all ages, including a touch-a-truck display, an exhilarating bounce house, an engaging golf simulator, an exciting video gaming area, an immersive virtual reality station, lively dance demonstrations from local studios, appearances by beloved “famous” characters, and a medley of entertaining games with fabulous prizes. Furthermore, the City of Spring Hill’s library, parks, police, fire, and administrative services will be present, providing valuable community information on-site.

Rebecca Melton, the Executive Director of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce, expressed her enthusiasm for the return of the annual eat, shop, and play event. She stated, “Our organization’s mission is to positively influence the business culture to create a better Spring Hill, and this event allows us to showcase the many local businesses and organizations that embody our mission.”

Bringing together representatives from the Spring Hill Welcome Center, Visit Franklin, Experience Maury, Visit Columbia, and South Central Tennessee Tourism Association under one roof, a new attraction at the event will be a “Tennessee Travels” exhibit area, featuring the very best in the area’s local tourism, attractions, hidden gems and adventures.

“We are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of Experience Spring Hill, The Event once again this year,” said Chris Wagner of Liberty Federal Credit Union in Spring Hill. “Participating in this event allows us to connect with and wholeheartedly support the Spring Hill community in a meaningful and impactful way.”

For further information about the event, please visit the official website at www.experiencespringhill.com/experience-spring-hill-event.

About the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce

The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to positively influencing the business culture to create a better Spring Hill. The chamber offers professional development opportunities, networking events, and support services to local professionals who are interested in building local connections and growing their business. The Spring Hill Chamber also operates the Spring Hill Welcome Center at 5326 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174.