Spring Hill Cancels Annual Kids' Bike Parade on July 4th





Spring Hill Parks and Recreation Department has made the decision to cancel the 18th Annual 4th of July Kid’s Bike Parade in order to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Under the CDC guidelines for social distancing and public assemblies of no more than 50 people, it made sense this year to cancel just as other cities around us have done the same. Spring Hill looks forward to celebrating Independence Day in a big way in July 2021, and until then, encourages everyone in the community to stay safe this holiday weekend.



