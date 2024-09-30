Spring Hill Campin’ in the Park Draws Large Turnout

Five hundred sixty-eight campers packed Fischer Park for a weekend of outdoor activities at the Third Annual Spring Hill Campin’ in the Park Sept. 21-22.

Made possible by the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance (USA), United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 1853, Spring Hill Parks and Recreation, and the Bearden Group, Fischer Park was filled with nearly 150 campsites, archery, rock climbing, an obstacle course, frisbee golf, a scavenger hunt, backyard bass and an outdoor movie.

Over 300 kids were present, and their engagement is a reason why USA Conservation Coordinator Cody Campbell called the event a success.

“This event was one for the books for the USA,” he said. “The partnership with the city of Spring Hill Parks and Recreation is what made it all possible. This is the largest non-fishing youth event the USA has been a part of. We had a lot of firsts at this one, and it was amazing to see the smiles and excitement these kids had getting their first introduction to the outdoors.”

Kayce Williams, Spring Hill Parks and Recreation director, said factors such as affordability, location convenience and quality activities all contribute to the event’s popularity.

“We had about 80 campsites last year, and this year we had 143! We feel like this event will continue to grow year after year,” Williams said. “Not only because it is fun but also because it gives people an opportunity to see if they like camping without having to spend a ton of money on gear or travel far. Hopefully, camping out becomes something that they will continue to do, so they can experience this beautiful country in a whole new way.”

Volunteers with UAW Local 1853 provided all the food and cooked hot dogs for attendees.

“This partnership is more than just a once-a-year event for us,” Williams said. “It is something we lean into year-round. Conservation awareness, green space planning, outdoor experiences are all part of our platform as well. Also, Spring Hill is the home of the USA headquarters, so it and its members are part of our city’s DNA…part of our community family. We look forward to many more years of working together with the USA.”

Campin’ in the Park was a part of a series of free, community-based youth outreach activities organized under Work Boots on the Ground—the USA’s flagship conservation program.

“Spending time outdoors opens them up to a huge new world that can provide so much fun and serenity to balance out the stresses and negativity of other things in kids’ lives,” Williams said about the benefits of being outside. “Fresh air, open spaces, exploration, physical activity, changes in scenery, and new experiences can have a big impact on our state of mind and our overall health.”

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email