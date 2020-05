The SHPD is investigating several vehicle burglaries that occurred in our city the weekend of April 24th.

The images are subjects who used victim’s credit cards at the Twice Daily gas station on Moores Lane in Brentwood and also at the BP gas station in Thompson’s Station.

These subjects are also associated with other vehicle burglaries that occurred in Franklin. If you can identify these persons, please submit a tip here.

