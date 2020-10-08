Spring Hill Buckner Lane Widening Project Public Meeting Oct. 27

The City of Spring Hill will conduct a virtual Public Meeting for the Buckner Lane widening project on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 6:00pm and 7:00pm.

The purpose of the meeting will be to view the latest plan documentation for the North Segment of the Buckner Lane widening project along with an update on the project milestone schedule and future public meetings.

Citizens are encouraged to attend and participate in the meeting that will include a brief question and answer period following the briefing presentation.

The virtual public meeting can be accessed using the following link: https://kimley-horn.zoom.us/j/98787158714

Or iPhone one-tap :

US: +13126266799,,98787158714# or +19292056099,,98787158714#

Or Telephone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782

Webinar ID: 987 8715 8714

International numbers available: https://kimley-horn.zoom.us/u/adPPH41Bm1

Additional information regarding the virtual public meetings will be posted on the City’s project website using the following link: springhilltn.org/bucknerlanewp