Spring Hill BOMA Unanimously Approves Sewer Moratorium Framework

On Monday, January 5, 2026, the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously passed Ordinance 25-29 on its second reading, formally establishing a sewer moratorium framework — including capacity allocations and lifting prior suspension of development applications subject to that framework.

The previous suspension of development activity was originally enacted under Resolution 25-238 and further extended and amended under Resolutions 25-259 and 25-268.

Now in effect, this sewer moratorium is meant to:

1. Ensure compliance with TDEC Consent Order WPC2025-0093

2. Prevent further allocation of sewer capacity beyond available system capability 3. Provide a fair and predictable mechanism for distributing all remaining sewer capacity

“This was a serious and necessary action to protect the long-term health of our water reclamation system and ensure we remain in full compliance with our obligations to the State,” said Mayor Matt Fitterer. “BOMA is fully committed to addressing this challenge responsibly, and we recognize that our private-sector partners are essential participants in the solution. I want to thank the development community for working constructively with the City as we prioritize reliable water reclamation service for current residents while establishing a fair, transparent path forward for remaining capacity. BOMA is committed to providing near term additional water reclamation capacity through public delivery of decentralized systems, interlocal agreements, or both. We recognize that this action will have negative local economic implications and are focused on minimizing the impact.”

For a full breakdown of the remaining sewer allocation, please refer to Ordinance 25-29. The framework can be found under “Section 2. Sewer Capacity Allocation Framework.”

In order to ensure compliance, all projects, buildings, or tenant spaces receiving sewer allocation under this Ordinance are required to install flow meters to monitor sewer flows.

