Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen Passes Balanced Budget for Fiscal Year 25-26

On Monday, June 2, 2025, the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed Ordinance 25-13, adopting the annual budget and tax rate for the Fiscal Year beginning July 1, 2025, and ending June 30, 2026.

The budget includes detailed revenue projections and appropriations for each City fund. More information can be found starting on Page 33 of the BOMA Meeting packet.

Several weeks ago, a presubmission of the proposed budget was reviewed by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, and Spring Hill Staff received positive feedback — indicating the proposed budget met their requirements and expectations. The approved budget will now be sent to the Comptroller for official approval.

The City will also maintain the current property tax rate of $0.739 per $100 of assessed value. This rate will continue to be uniform across both Maury and Williamson counties. This will allow for an increase in property tax revenue of more than $3.7 million on the Williamson County side of Spring Hill, as a result of this year’s property reassessment. That revenue will feed into the General Fund.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Communications Director Lucas Wright at [email protected].

