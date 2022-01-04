Spring Hill Adult Missing Since December 30th

Spring Hill, TN- The SHPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mary Sawyer, 18, who was last seen leaving her home in Spring Hill on foot on December 30th.

Mary is 5’9” and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. Mary was last seen wearing a black sweat suit and white tennis shoes. She has multiple tattoos to include: “And I’ll wait, patiently to see you in heaven” (right forearm), a cross and music note (middle finger, left hand).

If you know Mary’s whereabouts, you can submit an anonymous tip to SHPD, M-F 8a to 4p email Det. Stefani Gillam at [email protected], or contact our dispatch 24/7 at 931-486-2632.