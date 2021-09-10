Spring Hill 9/11 Memorial Service at Fischer Park on Saturday

A special memorial service will be held at Fischer Park to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the day and the events that changed our world.
The event will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 11.
Mayor Hagaman will introduce keynote speaker Master Sergeant Frank Berlanga (Retired 2013) who served 30 years with our military: 15 years with United States Marine Corps, and 15 years with the United States Air Force. He also served 15 years with New York City Police Department Emergency Service Unit. On 9/11 Master Sergeant was at Ground Zero until September 28th. He was then deployed to Afghanistan for 3 years and completed eight combat missions.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.