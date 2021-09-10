Spring Hill 9/11 Memorial Service at Fischer Park on Saturday

A special memorial service will be held at Fischer Park to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the day and the events that changed our world.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 11.

Mayor Hagaman will introduce keynote speaker Master Sergeant Frank Berlanga (Retired 2013) who served 30 years with our military: 15 years with United States Marine Corps, and 15 years with the United States Air Force. He also served 15 years with New York City Police Department Emergency Service Unit. On 9/11 Master Sergeant was at Ground Zero until September 28th. He was then deployed to Afghanistan for 3 years and completed eight combat missions.