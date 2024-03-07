Spring Cleaning at A Moment’s Peace: Put a Fresh Face Forward

We’re all familiar with the concept of Spring Cleaning! As winter fades away, Spring serves as a time of renewal and new beginnings. It’s common to clean out the closets, swap out our linens, and consider new projects to tidy up the house. But part of winter recovery should also include Spring Cleaning for our skin after the harsh conditions of the past few months! Cold weather leaves skin dry, dull, and desperate for attention.

If your skin is crying out for a little TLC, then A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa has the treatments you need to put a fresh face forward this Spring:

So Fresh and So Clean: Fabulous Facials

Facials help you achieve the best skin of your life. Relieve dryness and achieve glowing beauty after harsh winter conditions with expert facial services at A Moment’s Peace. Your skin will appear revitalized, and you’ll walk away feeling pampered. During a facial, your skin will be cleansed, exfoliated, and lusciously hydrated for a radiant glow.

A Moment’s Peace has the area’s top aestheticians for the highest quality services available locally. The spa also offers Medical Grade Skin Care Services, so you can trust A Moment’s Peace to provide the best results. Here are a few of the best facials for Spring:

Nourish Your Skin with HydraFacial

A patented technology with med-grade results, HydraFacial uses nourishing serums to address all your skin goals for the best skin of your life.

Smooth Fine Lines with a Collagen Facial

A fresh face forward starts with a smoothing treatment. A collagen facial improves skin texture and appearance, deeply hydrating and smoothing fine lines.

Treat Troubled Skin with a Sensitive Skin Facial

Restore vitality to troubled skin with a facial treatment made to heal. Our RS2 treatment relieves the visual effects of Rosacea, and healing ingredients like green tea, chamomile, and licorice address other concerns like dilated capillaries, congestion, blotchiness, and irritation.

Fast Forward to Fresh Skin: Chemical Peel Treaments

While some skincare treatments can take time to see benefits, a chemical peel can provide nearly instant results. A chemical peel from a skilled, licensed aesthetician can provide the perfect fresh start to the Spring season with glowing skin. This type of treatment offers intense exfoliation as it removes dead, unhealthy layers of skin caused by harsh winter weather, sun, acne, or other concerns and reveals the softer, newer skin underneath.

Chemical peels come in degrees, which refers to the depth of the peel. Your MedSpa professional at A Moment’s Peace can help you determine which degree is best for you based on your skin, the time of year, and the recovery time you prefer. A lower-grade chemical peel provides instant, fresh skin for minor imperfections with no recovery time. To address more significant skin imperfections, choose a higher-grade chemical peel. These more intensive chemical peels will provide exceptional results but typically require a longer recovery period for skin to heal.

Jan Marini Chemical Peels

A Moment’s Peace Salon and Spa is proud to offer the Jan Marini line of Chemical Peels. This treatment service is a signature glycolic acid peel system that provides controlled and predictable removal of surface skin cells, stimulating skin renewal to improve the appearance of skin.

Chemical Peel Series Guided by Our Aestheticians

Utilizing this skin care service, our skincare professionals will assess your skin during a facial analysis and determine the appropriate peel for you.

Fresh, Healthy Skin for Spring with A Moment’s Peace Salon and Day Spa

For all the best skincare services this Spring, look no further than A Moment’s Peace. You can find the area’s top facial treatments and MedSpa services all in one place. With Dr. Sujay Kumar as our Medical Director, you can rest assured that you’ll have the best skincare technology and treatments available in a safe, relaxing environment. Each aesthetician at A Moment’s Peace is highly-trained and exceptionally knowledgeable.

Book your skincare services for spring today, or call the spa at 615-224-0770 for more information.