Spring Break_ Road Trip Edition, Tri-City Area

The Tri-City area in Northeastern Tennessee is comprised of Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol. The area provides a small-town feel with the experience of a larger city. Exploring the Tri-City area is the perfect way to spend your Spring Break exploring history, nature and unique experiences for the adventurous family.

Hotels:

Budget – Holiday Inn Express Hotel and Suites Kingsport

One of the higher-rated hotels in the area, the Holiday Inn Express is located right in the city center providing easy access to multiple points of interest. Free breakfast and parking are perks that you will enjoy during your stay.

Luxury – Carnegie Hotel, Johnson City

This AAA 4 Diamond luxury hotel and spa will provide you a lavish experience. This beautiful hotel was built in 2001, although modeled after the original Carnegie Hotel that burned down in 1910. Adorned with charming vintage style you will be whisked back in time each time you walk in.

Restaurants:

Pal’s Sudden Service, Located in all Tri-Cities

Pal’s is known for their lightning-fast service and high-quality food. Enjoy a stacked burger, tantalizing sandwich or classic hot dog before grabbing one of their famous peanut butter milkshakes.

Main Street Pizza, Johnson City & Kingsport

Pizzas, pastas and subs that will please even the pickiest of eaters! Main Street Pizza has all of your favorite classics and even a few new world meets tried-and-true recipes available. They also provide the opportunity to indulge in some cocktails, wine and beer while you dine.

White Duck Taco Shop, Johnson City

With the name inspired by their beloved Chef who, rumor has it, would get excited and talk too much, the White Duck Taco Shop will not disappoint. They put a fun spin on the classic taco with flavors like Bangkok Shrimp, Spicy Buffalo Chicken and Steak & Cheese. With a menu like that, your experience will be as memorable as their name!

Fusion, Kingsport

This one is for the foodies. Fusion combines Tex-Mex, Italian and American flavors all under one roof. How does an Asian chicken burger sound? Or how about a stuffed pork tenderloin? For the fish lover there are options such as honey glazed salmon and yellow cornmeal tilapia. And finally, your favorite Tex-Mex favorites like enchiladas, chimichangas and chile rellenos. This creative fusion really brings art to life on your plate.

Bristol Gardens and Grill, Bristol – Fresh, affordable dining options that will leave you craving more! Bristol Gardens uses greenhouses to grow their own fresh herbs and produce for the dishes they serve. From smoked chicken salad to a pulled pork sandwich, your BBQ cravings will be more than satisfied.

Things to Do:

Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium, Kingsport

Enjoy a family hike, literally howl with the wolves or take a barge ride with hopes of seeing wildlife in their natural habitat.

Kingsport Carousel, Kingsport

This carousel was handcrafted by the locals for everyone to come and enjoy! A timeless piece to experience located inside Pal’s Roadhouse, providing fun for just a $1 per ride!

Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol

Be sure to check the calendar for the Bristol Motor Speedway before you go! There are a variety of fun races to attend that range from streetcar racing to full blown NASCAR events. Perfect for the little car lover in your family.

Wandering Llamas, Greeneville

Take a hike! A hike with llamas! Any animal lover is sure to enjoy discovering the beauty of nature while taking a llama friend or two around. Trails range from easy to a little more moderate and are around 2-3 miles each.

Watauga Lake, Hampton

Set sail on the gorgeous Watauga Lake. It is known as the third-cleanest lake in America and offers hours of relaxation. Create some lasting memories by renting a sailboat, going canoeing or fishing in this charming setting.