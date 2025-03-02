Spring Break Ready: One-Stop Travel Prep at Brentwood Place

Spring Break is right around the corner, and whether you’re jetting off to a tropical destination, or planning a golf getaway, getting everything ready can feel overwhelming. From freshening up your look to stocking up on travel essentials, Brentwood Place makes Spring Break prep simple with one-stop shopping. No need to run all over town—Brentwood Place has everything you need to make vacation planning a breeze.

Vacation-Ready Hairstyles at Fantastic Sams

Fantastic Sams is the go-to spot for those wanting a new style for Spring Break. Whether you’re getting a blowout for a special trip, adding sun-kissed highlights, or opting for a low-maintenance vacation look, their stylists will have you looking your best for every photo-worthy moment. Plus, their affordable pricing and expert service make getting a fresh new look easy without cutting your travel budget.

Pack Wrinkle-Free with Lapels Dry Cleaning

No one wants to deal with last-minute laundry before a trip. Lapels Dry Cleaning ensures your Spring Break wardrobe is fresh, clean, and ready to pack. You can drop off your favorite outfits ahead of time and pick them up crisp and wrinkle-free—perfect for stuffing in your suitcase without worry. With their eco-friendly cleaning process, you can feel good knowing your clothes look great and are handled with care.

Step into Comfort at Fleet Feet

Spring Break often means getting active, whether walking miles exploring a new city or hitting the trails for some fresh air. Fleet Feet has everything you need for your trip, from comfortable sneakers and stylish athleisure to travel-friendly socks and accessories. Let their experts help you find the perfect fit so you can enjoy every step of your getaway.

Tee Off in Style with Golf Galaxy

Golf Galaxy has you covered if your vacation plans include hitting the links. Before your trip, stock up on golf essentials like clubs, gloves, apparel, and accessories to ensure you’re ready to tee off at your destination. Whether you’re playing a round at a new course or just perfecting your swing, Golf Galaxy has everything you need for a great golf game.

Start Your Spring Break Prep Today

Make Spring Break planning simple with a stop at Brentwood Place. Whether you’re heading to the beach or gearing up for a golf getaway, these retailers make vacation prep easier than ever. Visit Brentwood Place today and check off everything on your pre-travel to-do list!

FANTASTIC SAMS

Address: 30 Franklin Road, Suite 124A

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-377-2950

LAPELS DRY CLEANING

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 106A

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-373-0232

FLEET FEET

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 262B

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-373-1123

GOLF GALAXY

Address: 330 Franklin Road, Suite 406fE

Brentwood, TN 37027

Contact: 615-371-3846

