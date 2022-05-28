Spotlight Shines on WCS Theater Students

The spotlight is once again shining on WCS theater students as they bring home honors from the annual Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) Spotlight Awards.
The Spotlight Awards recognize the talents of theater students across Middle Tennessee. Schools submit their performances which are evaluated by a panel of adjudicators. Students enter in categories ranging from vocal abilities and choreography to set design and makeup. This year, the awards were presented during a ceremony May 14.
Ravenwood High’s Angelis Gonzalez was named Outstanding Lead Actress and will go on to the 2022 Jimmy Awards in New York City at the end of June.
“These awards offer our students a really great opportunity to come together with other theater students across the mid-state,” said Independence High theater director Becky Williams. “It really is a celebration of the arts and a chance to attend a red-carpet event, which we all love. All areas of musical theater are recognized from lighting design to performance and choreography to ensemble work. More than anything, the applause and support for all the other schools are perhaps some of the very best parts.”
The students and ensembles who won in their categories are listed below:
Outstanding Lead Actress
- Angelis Gonzalez, Ravenwood High
Outstanding Choreography
- Nolensville High School
Outstanding Male Dancer
- Gabe Moyer, Nolensville High
Outstanding Vocals
- Ravenwood High School
Outstanding Female Soloist
- Raleigh Risser, Ravenwood High
Outstanding Ensemble
- Independence High School
Outstanding Comedic Actress
- Olivia Webber, Brentwood High
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Taylor Ey, Page High
All-Star Crew
- Mary Nolan Rhem, Independence High
- Grace Powell, Independence High
- Taylor Ey, Page High
- Bryson Boone, Page High
- Ryan Czarneski, Brentwood High
- Victoria Araujo, Brentwood High
- Carrie Ella Luce, Franklin High
- Maggie Foster, Franklin High
- Lilly Waring, Nolensville High
- Lydia Ames, Nolensville High
- Zeke Engel, Ravenwood High
- Grace Kohler, Ravenwood High
All-Star Cast
- Sawyer Curtis, Independence High
- Makenna Staffen, Independence High
- Emily Sullivan, Page High
- Carter Luke, Page High
- Brandon Berg, Brentwood High
- Olivia Webber, Brentwood High
- Kylie Sumner, Franklin High
- Dawson Blackburn, Franklin High
- Gabe Moyer, Nolensville High
- Isabella Wickham, Nolensville High
- Angelis Gonzalez, Ravenwood High
- Raleigh Risser, Ravenwood High