Spotlight Shines on WCS Theater Students

The spotlight is once again shining on WCS theater students as they bring home honors from the annual Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) Spotlight Awards.

The Spotlight Awards recognize the talents of theater students across Middle Tennessee. Schools submit their performances which are evaluated by a panel of adjudicators. Students enter in categories ranging from vocal abilities and choreography to set design and makeup. This year, the awards were presented during a ceremony May 14.

Ravenwood High’s Angelis Gonzalez was named Outstanding Lead Actress and will go on to the 2022 Jimmy Awards in New York City at the end of June.

“These awards offer our students a really great opportunity to come together with other theater students across the mid-state,” said Independence High theater director Becky Williams. “It really is a celebration of the arts and a chance to attend a red-carpet event, which we all love. All areas of musical theater are recognized from lighting design to performance and choreography to ensemble work. More than anything, the applause and support for all the other schools are perhaps some of the very best parts.”

The students and ensembles who won in their categories are listed below:

Outstanding Lead Actress

Angelis Gonzalez, Ravenwood High

Outstanding Choreography

Nolensville High School

Outstanding Male Dancer

Gabe Moyer, Nolensville High

Outstanding Vocals

Ravenwood High School

Outstanding Female Soloist

Raleigh Risser, Ravenwood High

Outstanding Ensemble

Independence High School

Outstanding Comedic Actress

Olivia Webber, Brentwood High

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Taylor Ey, Page High

All-Star Crew

Mary Nolan Rhem, Independence High

Grace Powell, Independence High

Taylor Ey, Page High

Bryson Boone, Page High

Ryan Czarneski, Brentwood High

Victoria Araujo, Brentwood High

Carrie Ella Luce, Franklin High

Maggie Foster, Franklin High

Lilly Waring, Nolensville High

Lydia Ames, Nolensville High

Zeke Engel, Ravenwood High

Grace Kohler, Ravenwood High

All-Star Cast

Sawyer Curtis, Independence High

Makenna Staffen, Independence High

Emily Sullivan, Page High

Carter Luke, Page High

Brandon Berg, Brentwood High

Olivia Webber, Brentwood High

Kylie Sumner, Franklin High

Dawson Blackburn, Franklin High

Gabe Moyer, Nolensville High

Isabella Wickham, Nolensville High

Angelis Gonzalez, Ravenwood High

Raleigh Risser, Ravenwood High

