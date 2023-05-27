Spotlight Awards Shine on WCS Theater Students

Five WCS high schools were represented at the 2023 Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) Spotlight Awards in Nashville, and two talented actors will soon be competing on the national stage.
Both Independence High’s Sawyer Curtis and Nolensville High’s Lainey McCarter were named Outstanding Lead Performers. They will both travel to New York City this summer to compete at the Jimmy Awards, which are presented by The Broadway League Foundation.
“We had an absolutely incredible year with Indy Theater,” said IHS theater director Becky Williams. “From wonderful productions onstage, various workshops for our students, community outreach and several other exciting events in between, it was a nonstop, successful year that we won’t forget. The Spotlight Awards were a fun way to celebrate as we close out the year. We are excited for Sawyer as he heads to NYC and proud of all our students who made this year and all of its wonderful moments possible.”
The Spotlight Awards recognize the talents of theater students across Middle Tennessee. Schools submit their performances, which are evaluated by a panel of adjudicators. Students enter various categories, including vocal abilities and set design. The awards were presented during a ceremony on May 13.
The students and ensembles who won in their categories are listed below:
Best Hair and Makeup
- Brentwood High
Outstanding Vocalist
- Olivia Webber, Brentwood High
Outstanding Musical
- Brentwood High
- Independence High
Outstanding Set Design
- Independence High
Outstanding Lead Performer
- Sawyer Curtis, Independence High
- Lainey McCarter, Nolensville High
Special Recognitions
- Rylie Holt, Fairview High – “In Brother Words Award”
- Abram Knott, Independence High – Outstanding Stilt Work
Best Lighting Design
- Lilly Waring, Nolensville High
Best Technical Direction
- Lydia Ames, Nolensville High
Outstanding Dancer
- Ashley Dengate, Ravenwood High
All-Star Cast
- Ella Hayes, Brentwood High
- Olivia Webber, Brentwood High
- Wyatt Rogers, Brentwood High
- Ryan Fuller, Fairview High
- Andrew Halliburton, Fairview High
- Emily Ebanks, Independence High
- Paige Hardy, Independence High
- Emily Motz, Nolensville High
- Jamie Estes, Nolensville High
- Kingston Trice, Ravenwood High
- Adison Rodgers, Ravenwood High
All-Star Crew
- Lillian Duncan, Fairview High
- Kenzie Holt, Fairview High
- Andrew Mauro, Independence High
- Kate Matthews, Independence High
- Lydia Ames, Nolensville High
- Savanna Teasley, Nolensville High
- Jenna Plantinga, Ravenwood High
- Madi McBride, Ravenwood High
All-Star Tech
- Ryan Czarneski, Brentwood High
- Linden Martin, Brentwood High