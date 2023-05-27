Spotlight Awards Shine on WCS Theater Students

Five WCS high schools were represented at the 2023 Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) Spotlight Awards in Nashville, and two talented actors will soon be competing on the national stage.

Both Independence High’s Sawyer Curtis and Nolensville High’s Lainey McCarter were named Outstanding Lead Performers. They will both travel to New York City this summer to compete at the Jimmy Awards, which are presented by The Broadway League Foundation.

“We had an absolutely incredible year with Indy Theater,” said IHS theater director Becky Williams. “From wonderful productions onstage, various workshops for our students, community outreach and several other exciting events in between, it was a nonstop, successful year that we won’t forget. The Spotlight Awards were a fun way to celebrate as we close out the year. We are excited for Sawyer as he heads to NYC and proud of all our students who made this year and all of its wonderful moments possible.”

The Spotlight Awards recognize the talents of theater students across Middle Tennessee. Schools submit their performances, which are evaluated by a panel of adjudicators. Students enter various categories, including vocal abilities and set design. The awards were presented during a ceremony on May 13.

The students and ensembles who won in their categories are listed below:

Best Hair and Makeup

Brentwood High

Outstanding Vocalist

Olivia Webber, Brentwood High

Outstanding Musical

Brentwood High

Independence High

Outstanding Set Design

Independence High

Outstanding Lead Performer

Sawyer Curtis, Independence High

Lainey McCarter, Nolensville High

Special Recognitions

Rylie Holt, Fairview High – “In Brother Words Award”

Abram Knott, Independence High – Outstanding Stilt Work

Best Lighting Design

Lilly Waring, Nolensville High

Best Technical Direction

Lydia Ames, Nolensville High

Outstanding Dancer

Ashley Dengate, Ravenwood High

All-Star Cast

Ella Hayes, Brentwood High

Olivia Webber, Brentwood High

Wyatt Rogers, Brentwood High

Ryan Fuller, Fairview High

Andrew Halliburton, Fairview High

Emily Ebanks, Independence High

Paige Hardy, Independence High

Emily Motz, Nolensville High

Jamie Estes, Nolensville High

Kingston Trice, Ravenwood High

Adison Rodgers, Ravenwood High

All-Star Crew

Lillian Duncan, Fairview High

Kenzie Holt, Fairview High

Andrew Mauro, Independence High

Kate Matthews, Independence High

Lydia Ames, Nolensville High

Savanna Teasley, Nolensville High

Jenna Plantinga, Ravenwood High

Madi McBride, Ravenwood High

All-Star Tech

Ryan Czarneski, Brentwood High

Linden Martin, Brentwood High

