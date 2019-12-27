What songs and artists were the most streamed of the 2019 and the last decade? Spotify shares their results.

2019 Highlights

For 2019, Post Malone takes first on the list with 6.5 billion streams around the globe. Coming in second for 2019 was Billie Eilish. Just turning 18, her album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? totaled over 6 billion streams. Ariana Grande comes in third with her album thank u, next.

The year’s top song comes from the duo that took the Northern Hemisphere’s summer by storm: “Señorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello saw more than 1 billion streams. After “Señorita,” “bad guy,” “Sunflower,” and “7 rings,” the year’s fifth-most-streamed track came from Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus. They took their horse all the way to the front with “Old Town Road – Remix.”

Here are the decade lists below.

