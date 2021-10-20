Sport Seasons to Close Franklin Location

Sport Seasons, located at 539 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin, will close its doors.

The team apparel and accessory store had a notice on its door regarding the closure.

“This location is closing by October 26th. The owner is actively looking for a new location in this area and hopes to open it very soon.”

Customers can still shop the store online at sport-seasons.com or at one of the three other middle Tennessee locations:

Nashville: 56 White Bridge Road

Murfreesboro: 500 N Thompson Lane

Goodlettsville: 1000 Rivergate Parkway.

Hours for the store are Monday – Saturday 10 am – 8 pm, and Sunday, noon – 6 pm.