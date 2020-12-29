Sports Medicine Advancements at the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee

We recently sat down with Scott Arthur, M.D., sports medicine specialist at the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee to discuss innovations in cartilage restoration, surgery, rehabilitation and more. Discover what’s new in sports medicine at the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee.

What are some of the recent technological advancements in the field of sports medicine that are changing patient care?

One of the things we’re continuing to get better at is cartilage restoration procedures. Arthritis, which is the loss of cartilage, is one of the biggest challenges many adults face. We still can’t reverse arthritis, but we’re developing techniques that allow us to restore damaged cartilage with a cartilage transplant procedure that uses either the patient’s own cartilage grown in the lab or a cartilage transplant from donors.

We also continue to get better in rehabilitation and recovery and getting people back into sports. ACL tears, for example, are one of the biggest rehab challenges patients face. The surgery lasts about 45 minutes, but the rehab to recovery process is about six to eight months. So, the communication and consistency between the therapist, patient, doctor, and athletic trainer are all extremely important.

How does the collaborative approach of the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee help patients receive the best care?

I think the collaborative approach is very important. In surgery, we have a consistent team of great anesthesiologists and support staff that provides a highly consistent platform for successful surgeries. Great communication and collaboration between all of those parties, as well as Rehabilitation Services, is paramount to success. We dramatically increase our success when everyone is on the same page.

It must be rewarding to provide care that helps patients get back to doing what they love. What do you enjoy most about your work?

It’s rewarding to see people come from a very disappointed and broken state, unable to do things they love, and then be able to participate in the restorative process where they are able to regain function. “Function” can vary from basic life activities to high-end competitive sports. Seeing that smile on their face makes it worth it.

I saw a patient, a high school running back who sustained a pretty significant injury about a year ago, score a touchdown this fall. To see him come over with a smile on his face and say, “Thanks for helping me get back…” is great. It’s fun being a part of that process.

Who can see a sports medicine doctor?

Sports medicine is a broad patient mix. In one day I might see a nine-year-old who has an injury from playing kickball to senior citizen athletes. It’s extremely broad and variable. It’s as simple as trying to maintain whatever kind of active lifestyle fits your status in life. There are a lot of people who want to keep an active lifestyle and look to us to maintain or increase that.

Special COVID-19 Precautions

The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee remains fully open while taking special precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, including patient and employee screening and frequent cleaning. Learn more on their COVID-19 FAQ page or by watching the following video.

Sports Medicine at The Bone and Joint Institute

For more information about sports medicine or to schedule an appointment with Scott Arthur, M.D. at The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, call (615) 791-2630 or schedule an appointment online.

Have a question for the Bone and Joint Institute, fill out the form below: