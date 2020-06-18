



The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club, in conjunction with ballpark catering partner Centerplate, announced the sports bar “Third and Home” will open Friday, June 26 at 5 pm.

The 7,000 square foot establishment located at 919 3rd Ave N has a one-of-a-kind view of First Horizon Park and the Nashville skyline. Third and Home is located on the top floor of the building immediately east of First Horizon Park. Patrons will have the option to view the ballpark from the nearly 1,500 square feet of patio space.

“The City of Nashville and the Germantown neighborhood has been through trying times since Third and Home was announced in mid-February. As we return to a sense of normalcy and implement the proper safety precautions for our staff and patrons, we are excited to finally showcase Third and Home,” said Frank Ward, owner of Third and Home. “As live sports return as a part of daily lives, Third and Home will serve as a favorite eat and drink destination for everybody in Middle Tennessee.”

Third and Home is working to open in accordance with the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County’s Phase Two or Three of the Roadmap for Reopening Nashville. Third and Home will adhere to the following safety guidelines.

Open at ¾ capacity (Phase Two) or full capacity (Phase Three).

Bar area remains closed (Phase Two) or open at half capacity; no standing at bars (Phase Three).

All employees will be required to wear a face mask.

Employees screened daily for respiratory symptoms and consequently sent home with any symptoms present.

All surfaces cleaned with Ecolab Peroxide Multi Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant after every use.

Post information about health precautions for patrons and staff. Reduce the number of people using elevators, provide hand sanitizer to the extent possible.

Third and Home strongly encourages limiting the use of cash for payment and highly recommends debit and/or credit options to limit hand-to-hand interaction.

A year-round venue, Third and Home features a bar with a variety of local and regional beers on tap, in addition to popular liquors and wines. The second-floor bar will feature 28 65-inch televisions and three 260-inch screens for the ultimate viewing experience in Nashville for all sports and events.

Beginning Saturday, June 27, Third and Home will operate by opening at 11:00 a.m. and close at bar time. A full food and drink menu can be found at www.thirdandhome.com/menu.

Third and Home is located at 919 3rd Ave N and is home to the most unique view in Germantown. Third and Home is Nashville’s first live sports bar giving patrons the opportunity to view all Nashville Sounds home games from the spacious second-floor patio. Details can be found at www.thirdandhome.com.



