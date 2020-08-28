Special Teams Play Huge Role in BA vs Brentwood

Brentwood High School hosted Brentwood Academy for the first time since 2002 in the “Battle of Brentwood.” Both teams entered play 1-0 on the season. BA won their home opener against Lipscomb last week and the Bruins beat Nolensville.

The weather played a factor in this one early as both teams lost fumbles on their first drives of the game. BA would get points on the board first as they kicked a field goal to go up 3-0. BA would take this 3-0 lead into the second quarter.

Brentwood High would march down in the second quarter and score a touchdown to take the lead 7-3.

BA would take the following kickoff back for a touchdown to immediately retake the lead 10-7. The Eagles would add to their lead later in the second quarter with a touchdown pass making it 17-7.

BA would add another touchdown just before halftime on a fourth down touchdown run from a yard out. They would carry that 24-7 lead into half.

BA would get the ball to start the second half. They were stopped in what looked like punting territory, but instead kicked a 54 yard field goal to increase the lead to 27-7.

After a BA turnover, the Bruins scored a touchdown to reduce the lead to 27-14. However, BA would take momentum back as they would return their second kickoff for a touchdown.

The fourth quarter would be scoreless and BA would walk out with a win.

The Brentwood Academy Eagles earned bragging rights as they beat the Bruins to go 2-0 on the season. Brentwood High falls to 1-1.

