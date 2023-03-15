Special Belcourt Preview Screening of Jason Isbell: Running with Our Eyes Closed

Special Belcourt Preview Screening: JASON ISBELL: RUNNING WITH OUR EYES CLOSED

Plus post-film discussion with Jason Isbell and filmmaker Sam Jones on Sun, March 26 at 7:00pm. Tickets on sale tomorrow (Thu, Mar 16) at 10:00am

In his own words, renowned singer and songwriter Jason Isbell takes us on an unexpected journey through his musical evolution and creative process as he goes into the studio to record his new album “Reunions” with his band The 400 Unit. With striking candor and honesty, Isbell lays bare his difficult childhood, his struggles with addiction and relationships, funneling all his pain and private battles into his music. When the COVID-19 pandemic arrives and forces him and his family into lockdown, Isbell must confront the self-doubt and fears that isolation brings to a recovering addict and artist, even as the album releases to rave reviews.

Directed and produced by Sam Jones (HBO’s “Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off”) and executive produced by Emmy® winners Mark and Jay Duplass (HBO’s “The Lady and the Dale”) and The Ringer’s Bill Simmons (HBO’s “Andre The Giant,” “Showbiz Kids”).