Southwest Now Offers Nonstop from BNA to Destin

Southwest Airlines will began nonstop service from Nashville International Airport® to Destin/Ft. Walton Beach on May 6, 2021.

The new service will run three times daily.

“Southwest Airlines continues to recognize the strength of this market and we appreciate their commitment to Nashville,” said Doug Kreulen, BNA president and CEO. “As we emerge from the pandemic, BNA will join with our great airline partners to help lead the economic recovery for this region and beyond.”

For flight information, visit https://www.southwest.com/.

About Nashville International Airport®

With nearly 18.3 million passengers in 2019, Nashville International Airport has been one of the fastest-growing airports in North America. According to a recent study, in 2019 alone, BNA® generated more than $8.1 billion in total economic impact, supported more than 76,000 jobs in the region, and produced more than $443 million in state, local and federal taxes. BNA receives no local tax dollars. For more information, visit flynashville.com.