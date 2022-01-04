Southwest Airlines to Increase Daily Summer Departures from BNA® to Record Level

Southwest Airlines announced its summer 2022 flight schedule, which includes a new route from Nashville International Airport® to Portland, Maine. The Saturday service begins June 11, 2022. Also, of note is that for the period of June 5 – September 5, 2022, Southwest will fly 138 daily departures from BNA. This is the highest scheduled number of daily departures for Southwest in its history at BNA.

In addition to new service to Portland, Maine, and resumed service to Portland, Oregon, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the airline is increasing daily frequency to key markets.

About Nashville International Airport

