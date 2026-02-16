Home News Southwest Airlines Adds Three New Nonstop Cities From Nashville

Southwest Airlines Adds Three New Nonstop Cities From Nashville

Morgan Mitchell
photo courtesy of Southwest

Travelers flying out of Nashville will soon have even more options, as Southwest Airlines prepares to set a new departure record at Nashville International Airport.

Beginning in October 2026, Southwest will launch new nonstop service from BNA to Reno, El Paso, and Manchester-Boston. With the additions, the airline will operate 210 departures every Monday, Thursday, and Friday, with service peaking at 215 departures on Sundays.

Airport officials say the expansion marks a significant milestone for Southwest at BNA and provides travelers with expanded access to destinations across the country.

