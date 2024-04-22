Southwest Adds Nonstop Service to Cincinnati, Greenville and Richmond at BNA

Travel just keeps getting better at Nashville International Airport!

Southwest has announced new nonstop service to Cincinnati, OH (CVG), Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (GSP) and Richmond, VA (RIC))- also served by Allegiant® Air from BNA.

The new daily routes will start June 4.

Travel just keeps getting better at BNA! Southwest just announced new nonstop service to Cincinnati, OH (CVG), Greenville-Spartanburg, SC (GSP) and Richmond, VA (GSP)- also served by Allegiant® Air at BNA. The new daily routes will start June 4. Your summer vacay start here! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/7omoi8eqQl — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) April 15, 2024

Southwest Airlines is currently the largest airline serving Nashville.

Last year, the airline designated BNA for a crew base that will house an estimated 500-700 flight attendants and 150-200 pilots.