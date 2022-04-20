Southerner’s Coffee Truck in Downtown Franklin Temporarily Moves

Coffee fans in downtown Franklin may have noticed the absence of the Southerner’s Coffee truck at the French’s parking lot at 328 5th Avenue.

The truck has temporarily moved to Barrels and Brews, located at 1306 Murfreesboro Road. Southerners Coffee shared with us that the truck will be back at the French’s parking lot in downtown Franklin this summer.

Hours of operation are Monday – Friday, 6:30 am – 7 pm, Saturday 7:30 am – 4:30 pm, and Sunday 8 am – 4:30 pm.

You can also visit Southerner’s Coffee in Cool Springs at 100 Mission Court. They also opened their first franchise location in Fairview in the parking lot of Viligance Martial Arts, 207 TN-96 North

Christian and Estefani Sanchez began Southerner’s Coffee in 2019. Moving to the area from Washington State, they saw an opportunity to bring the coffee truck concept (which is prevalent in Washington State) to Franklin, TN. As stated on their Facebook page, “Southerner’s set out on a mission to serve great tasting coffee in the comfort of your vehicle. Disrupting the big chain coffee shops, we aimed to provide the fastest coffee stop experience.”

The coffee menu includes classic drinks like Americano, latte, cappuccino, mocha, hot chocolate, Italian soda, and hot teas. There are six specialty drinks on the menu from the “Daydreamer” to the “Muddy Chai.” So far, the favorite of customers is “The Southerner,” an espresso drink described as a muddy blend of Ghiradelli chocolate, praline syrup, topped with whip and drizzled with more sauce. Southerner’s Coffee is also starting its own roasting company.

For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page here.