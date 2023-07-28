Southern Whiskey Society Returns to Franklin

The Southern Whiskey Society will return for its 6th Annual Gathering on Saturday, August 26th from 5 pm until 9 pm at The Factory in Franklin.

Recognized as the premier food and whiskey event in the South, the Southern Whiskey Society’s annual gathering consistently offers an unparalleled experience for both food enthusiasts and whiskey aficionados alike. The 2023 event will feature an extraordinary lineup of 30 esteemed Whiskey Distillers, who will be showcasing their finest spirits. Alongside them, 10 award-winning chefs will be present, bringing a culinary touch to the gathering with their exceptional creations.

“Year after year, we aim to elevate the experience for our attendees. This year, with a blend of master distillers, celebrated chefs, live entertainment, and cigar lounge we are confident that the 6th Annual Gathering will exceed all expectations,” commented Tiny Irwin, Chief Experience Officer, Southern Whiskey Society.

As in previous years, tickets for the event have been in high demand and are selling rapidly. The Society encourages enthusiasts to secure their tickets promptly to avoid disappointment.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.southernwhiskeysociety.com.