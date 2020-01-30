What’s better than one Southern Whiskey Society event?

Make it two in one year. Just announced Made South will offer a Winter Edition of its Southern Whiskey Society on Saturday, February 29, at The Factory in Franklin.

Attendees will sample whiskey from over thirty regional distilleries, including Kentucky Owl, Buffalo Trace, Willett Distillery, Blade & Bow, and Heaven Hill. Guests are also able to add limited bottles of single barrel selections from Jack Daniel’s, New Riff, and Wilderness Trail to their ticket purchase.

New Chefs to be Featured at the Winter Edition

The region’s top chefs will be on hand to serve unique culinary creations. Enjoy food tastings from: Kevin Ashworth of 610 Magnolia in Louisville, KY; Tyler Brown of Southall in Franklin, TN; Matthew Statham of SAW’S Soul Kitchen in Birmingham, AL; Khaled AlBanna of Whitebird in Chattanooga, TN; Alex Belew of Dallas & Jane in Murfreesboro, TN; Owen Klein of Hardee’s in Franklin, TN; Spencer Gomez of Southern Belle & Georgia Boy in Atlanta, GA; Trey Cioccia of Black Rabbit in Nashville, TN; and Cody DeRosett of Lockbox in Lexington, KY.

Ticket Sales Benefit One Gen Away

The event benefits One Generation Away, a non-profit that distributes healthy foods to families throughout Middle Tennessee that lack access to food sources due to economic and physical barriers. Proceeds from a silent auction of single barrel selections will directly benefit the non-profit.

“Sharing delicious food and drink with good people is one of my favorite things to do,” says Chris Thomas, founder of MADE SOUTH. “The culinary creativity that exists in the South today is extraordinary, and we feel honored to showcase so many of those talents during Southern Whiskey Society.”

Details for the Event:

Feb 29, 6pm – 9pm

The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin

This is a 21+ event. General Admission tickets include access to all food and whiskey pours; two drink tickets for Eli Mason Old Fashioned cocktails; complimentary non-alcoholic beverages; an opportunity to add SWS Single Barrel Selections to ticket purchase; and silent auction for current SWS Single Barrel Selections.

VIP tickets include all General Admission features, plus: early access; handmade custom tasting glass; separate silent auction with more limited items; and admission to the VIP lounge (hosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners), where guests will have access to a private bar featuring specialty cocktails from Eli Mason, comfortable lounge furniture, chef creations delivered by servers, and limited pours from select distillers. Only 100 VIP tickets are available.

Designated Driver tickets will also be available for purchase. To purchase tickets and view full event details, visit SouthernWhiskeySociety.com.

The Southern Whiskey Society, Winter Edition, is presented by Mountain Valley Spring Water, Eli Mason, Visit Franklin, One Generation Away, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Red Dog Wine & Spirits. It features live music from Reed Turchi’s Kudzu Quartet.

About MADE SOUTH

MADE SOUTH’s mission is to spread Southern hospitality by creating event experiences that celebrate the best makers, food, drink, music and art in the South.