Southern Turf Club Opens in Downtown Nashville

The membership-based Southern Turf Club, located at 222 4th Ave N in downtown Nashville, offers a unique experience that transports you back to the 1800s within the historic Queen Anne building constructed in 1839. This extraordinary establishment occupies the top floor above the renowned Skull’s Rainbow Room, alongside the popular Sinatra Bar & Lounge and the newly-opened Southern Turf Lofts.

As you step into the Southern Turf Club, you’ll immediately sense the rich history that fills the space. Inside, you’ll find a treasure trove of 18th-century museum-quality artifacts and antiques thoughtfully displayed. These include not one, but four fireplaces, each aged over a century.

One of the most striking pieces on display is a hand-carved wall from a Scottish pub dating back to the 1700s, while a carved wooden bench that once belonged to the 17th-century English poet John Milton, renowned for penning “Paradise Lost,” greets guests. These meticulously preserved historical relics, thoughtfully curated by Bill and Shannon Miller, exemplify their unwavering dedication to safeguarding the past and sharing it with both Nashville’s residents and visitors.

What sets the Southern Turf Club apart is the fact that these museum-quality artifacts are not confined to glass cases or hidden behind velvet ropes. They are proudly exhibited, allowing guests to get up close and, in some instances, even touch them. The club’s ambiance is complemented by period chandeliers and vintage candleholders, casting a warm glow on the rich leather sofas, vintage oriental rugs and leather-bound books.

The Southern Turf Club provides a meticulously selected collection of cigars, a well-stocked bar, and an array of mouthwatering gourmet bites. Not to mention, an extremely rare display-only bottle of Rip Van Winkle whiskey from 1916, valued at $35,000.

Whether you’re sipping a fine spirit, exploring unique artifacts, or simply savoring the ambiance, the Southern Turf Club provides a one-of-a-kind experience that beautifully weaves together the past and the present.

The Southern Turf Club will be open 7 days a week from 4 p.m. – midnight (or later). Membership will come with a variety of perks across the Icon Entertainment & Hospitality portfolio like priority reservations, private tastings and more.