Southern Men’s Showcase Returns to Franklin November 12

Returning to Franklin on November 12th from noon until 7 pm at The Factory at Franklin is the Southern Men’s Showcase.

The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Road, Franklin.

The Southern Men’s Showcase is an immersive and interactive event like nothing else before. It is open to everyone and to all ages.

Some of the highlights of what will be at the event.

Complimentary tasting and samples by top local and regional distilleries and breweries including Leipers Fork Distillery and Little Harpeth Brewing.

Pro Racing and Golf Simulators

Billiards and Gaming!

Amazing Variety of Vendors and Artisans

Premier Sports Cars and Motorsports

Food and Drink

Fashion and Art

And a portion of the ticket benefits One Gen Away and Drive Away the Cure. Those twelve and under are free with purchase of an adult ticket. Purchase tickets here.