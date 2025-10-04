Southern Living to Feature Lainey Wilson’s Nashville Home

Country artist Lainey Wilson is currently on tour, bringing the Whirlwind Tour to Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, October 2nd. Wilson was also just announced as the solo host of the CMA Awards, making her the third female artist in history to host the event, and now she’s giving Southern Living a look inside her home just outside of Nashville.

Wilson describes her home as “a farmhouse but a hippie on the inside,” and opens up about how she stays grounded despite her busy life on the road, what she does when she goes home to Louisiana, and all about her fiancé Devlin “Duck” Hodges and dog Hippie Mae.

She shares how her eclectic home decor inspires her songwriting and her long journey in the music industry. She also recorded an episode of Southern Living’s Biscuits & Jam podcast, which will be released on Tuesday, October 7th.

In talking about her eclectic style, Wilson shared with Southern Living, “For so long, I’ve said, ‘When I get a place of my own, I want to walk in and just see a bunch of different colors and feel inspired and creative.’ I write a lot of songs in this area. I get to look at these velvet paintings on the wall, I see Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton over here, and I wanna feel inspired.”

The Southern Living November Issue featuring Lainey Wilson hits newsstands on Friday, October 17, and the cover story is available online here.

