Southern Living Names Franklin as One of The South’s Best Cities on The Rise

Southern Living released its The South’s Best Cities on the Rise. In the article, they shared the South is the most populated region in the country. They also stated the South is one of the areas that maintained population growth during the pandemic.

The editors at Southern Living compiled the list based on research, reporting, and their own experience. Franklin is ranked second out of the twenty-five cities.

South Living said this about Franklin, “No longer just a weekend getaway from Nashville, Franklin has fully come into its own as a city, and it’s easy to see why.”

It continued, “One of the main draws is the thriving downtown area, which comprises 16 blocks of preserved and restored buildings, like The Franklin Theatre, as well as locally-owned shops and restaurants.”

One other city in Tennessee listed was Clarksville.

Here is the list of cities below.

Wilmington, North Carolina

Franklin, Tennessee

Spartanburg, South Carolina

Huntsville, Alabama

Columbia, South Carolina

New Braunfels, Texas

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Cary, North Carolina

Alpharetta, Georgia

Bentonville, Arkansas

Covington, Louisana

Gulfport, Mississippi

Palm Bay, Florida

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Georgetown, Texas

Frederick, Maryland

Gainesville, Georgia

Clarksville, Tennessee

Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Morgantown, West Virginia

North Port, Florida

Lake Charles, Louisana

Reston, Virginia

Edmond, Oklahoma

Dover, Delaware