Southern Living Names Franklin as One of The South’s Best Cities on The Rise

Southern Living released its The South’s Best Cities on the Rise. In the article, they shared the South is the most populated region in the country. They also stated the South is one of the areas that maintained population growth during the pandemic.
The editors at Southern Living compiled the list based on research, reporting, and their own experience. Franklin is ranked second out of the twenty-five cities.
South Living said this about Franklin, “No longer just a weekend getaway from Nashville, Franklin has fully come into its own as a city, and it’s easy to see why.”
It continued, “One of the main draws is the thriving downtown area, which comprises 16 blocks of preserved and restored buildings, like The Franklin Theatre, as well as locally-owned shops and restaurants.”
One other city in Tennessee listed was Clarksville.
Here is the list of cities below.
Wilmington, North Carolina
Franklin, Tennessee
Spartanburg, South Carolina
Huntsville, Alabama
Columbia, South Carolina
New Braunfels, Texas
Bowling Green, Kentucky
Cary, North Carolina
Alpharetta, Georgia
Bentonville, Arkansas
Covington, Louisana
Gulfport, Mississippi
Palm Bay, Florida
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Georgetown, Texas
Frederick, Maryland
Gainesville, Georgia
Clarksville, Tennessee
Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Morgantown, West Virginia
North Port, Florida
Lake Charles, Louisana
Reston, Virginia
Edmond, Oklahoma
Dover, Delaware