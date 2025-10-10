Southern Land Company to Unveil Model Homes at New 373-Acre Master-Planned Community in Nolensville

Nashville-based real estate developer Southern Land Company (SLC), which developed Westhaven in Franklin, will celebrate the grand opening of two model homes at Fairington, its new 373-acre club living-inspired master-planned community in Nolensville, Tennessee. A special grand opening will be held on Saturday, October 18th from 10 am until 5 pm at 2235 McFarlin Road, Nolensville.

Visitors can tour the neighborhood’s first model homes—designed by SLC’s single-family architecture team and built by SLC Homes (the company’s in-house homebuilding group)—and experience SLC’s unique approach to the increasingly popular term “thoughtful development” at every stage in Tennessee’s fastest-growing city.

Festivities will include live music, local food trucks, and lawn games—intended not only to celebrate the model homes opening, but to give visitors a taste of the engaging programming that Fairington homeowners can expect year-round.

Members of Fairington’s sales team will be on-site to answer questions about available homes, community amenities, and SLC’s vision for the neighborhood.

Upon completion, Fairington will consist of more than 700 homes—all from the same design and building team. The community will feature townhomes and single-family residences in various sizes and architectural styles. Signature features throughout the community include welcoming front porches for relaxing and gathering with neighbors, sidewalks along every street, and meticulously curated landscaping by SLC’s in-house landscape architecture team. Home prices start in the mid-$800,000s.

Homeowners will enjoy a state-of-the-art Residents’ Club, resort-inspired swimming pool, pickleball courts, fire pits, dog park, and 160 acres of open green space, parks, and walking trails. A portion of the community is dedicated to a future public elementary school in Williamson County.

Following the opening celebration, model homes will be open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.

