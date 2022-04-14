Southern Land Company to Develop Master Planned Community of Over 700 Homes in Nolensville

Southern Land Company a Nashville-based national real estate developer of award-winning mixed-use and master-planned communities, has acquired approximately 373 acres at the southwest corner of McFarlin Road and Fly Road in Nolensville, Tennessee. Over the next decade, SLC will transform the site into a pedestrian-friendly, amenity-rich master-planned community. It will mark SLC’s first large-scale master-planned community in its home market of metropolitan Nashville since beginning the development of Westhaven in Franklin, Tennessee in 2001.

“We are excited and proud to expand in our proverbial backyard,” said Tim Downey, SLC founder and CEO. “The Town of Nolensville is an exceptional community, and we are committed to establishing a beautiful, walkable neighborhood that will be welcoming and complementary to Nolensville. From a design standpoint, it will be different from any other work we’ve done elsewhere. We are passionate about ensuring our developments are unique to and reflective of the greater communities in which they are located.”

Upon completion, the new master-planned community will consist of 735 homes of various sizes, designs, and styles, ranging from townhomes to estate homes on one-half acre lots. The way the homes will be situated in the community and the overall design of the community will encourage community interaction. All of the homes will be designed by SLC’s internal architecture team with unique landscaping designed by SLC’s in-house landscape architecture team. Homes will feature generous front porches; a mix of rear-loaded, side-loaded, and front-loaded garages; sidewalks along every street; and lush, meticulous landscaping.

SLC Homes, SLC’s in-house homebuilding group, will build all of the homes in the new community. SLC Homes has built exclusively within SLC communities since 1986 and is known for impeccable designs and elevated features that focus on comfort, security, and smart technology. These standards are reflected in SLC’s Westhaven community and Westerly, its master-planned community in Erie, Colorado.

“SLC Homes has a proven history of success building high-quality homes that stand the test of time,” said Downey. “Experience has shown us that residents enjoy living in homes constructed by SLC Homes due to the craftsmanship and attention to detail that are evident in every home. We design our communities and homes to be extraordinary, and the SLC Homes team brings them to life with dedication and pride.”

Open space, vibrant villages, and resort-inspired amenities are hallmarks of all SLC master-planned communities. In the Nolensville development, approximately 160 acres of land will be reserved for parks and open spaces. Many of these spaces will also be programmed with activities and special events intended to foster connections among residents and neighbors. Eventually, the development will include several miles of trails that will one day connect to Nolensville’s trails and greenways system. A village will feature approximately 15,000 square feet of commercial space for future restaurants, retail, and services, all of which will be open to the greater Nolensville community. Additionally, there will be an amenity park featuring a swimming pool and recreational offerings to be detailed at a later date.

SLC is designating a portion of land within the community to serve as the site of a future elementary school, in conjunction with an adjacent developer. In total, approximately 17 acres will be set aside for the school, which will be highly walkable for students.

SLC intends to build the new community in phases. The first phase of development is expected to begin in late 2022.

More information about SLC’s master-planned community in Nolensville will be provided in the upcoming months.

Anyone interested in living in the new community may register to receive more information at www.SLCNolensville.com.