Southern Food & Whiskey Experience Returns to Franklin

The 9th Annual Southern Food & Whiskey Experience returns August 7–8, 2026, with its biggest changes yet.

For the first time, the event expands to two days, adds a new dinner experience, increases capacity to 500 tickets, and moves into a larger open-floor format designed to give guests more access to owners, founders, master distillers, and master blenders.More Eat & Drink News

“Whiskey is the excuse,” said Tiny Irwin, Proprietor of The Southern Whiskey Society in a release. “The room is the point. Everything we’ve changed this year is in service of that.” Tickets went on sale June 16. The Southern Food & Whiskey Experience has sold out every year. Find tickets here.

Symphony Six returns for a second year as Title Sponsor, and George Dickel returns for a third year as Presenting Sponsor.

The weekend begins Friday, August 7, with The Three Makers Dinner at The Harpeth Hotel in Franklin. The new ticketed dinner will feature just 25 seats, with Larrikin Bourbon founder Greg Keeley providing the whiskey, Thomas Tuggle, Food and Beverage Director at 1799 Kitchen & Bar Room, creating the food, and Charles Robinson, founder of Franklin-based Atsiniki Cigars, closing the evening with a cigar pairing. Tickets are $150 all-in.

On Saturday, August 8, the main Southern Food & Whiskey Experience takes place at The Factory at Franklin. The Front Row Whiskey & Tequila Experience begins at 3 p.m. with four small distillery sessions featuring Desnuda Tequila, Bhakta Spirits, Found North and Dark Arts Whiskey House.

At 4 p.m., the Early Entry VIP Cigar Lounge opens, hosted by Poppa P’s Smoke Shoppe and Crowned Heads, with Crowned Heads CEO Tim Ozgener leading a guided cigar experience. Only 40 tickets will be available.

VIP entry begins at 5 p.m., followed by general admission at 6 p.m. The event runs until 9 p.m. This year’s expanded space includes more than 40 whiskey and tequila distillers, 10 Middle Tennessee chefs and food-and-whiskey pairings throughout the room.

OneGenAway returns as the primary charity partner for the fourth year. Founded in 2013 by Chris and Elaine Whitney, OneGenAway works to share hope, honor and dignity through food.

“I grew up on food assistance. I know what it’s like,” said Irwin. “OneGenAway feeds people with honor and dignity. No paperwork. No questions. No shame. That’s the partner we want to anchor this experience around.”

New this year, the event will replace its silent auction with the Charity Barrel program. Justin and Cara King of King Family Distillery are donating a custom barrel of Tennessee Standard whiskey. About 200 wax-sealed bottles, co-labeled with King Family and OneGenAway, will be available as a ticket add-on or for purchase on-site, with every dollar going to OneGenAway.

The Kings will be on-site signing bottles throughout the evening.

“I had electricians in my shop this morning telling me their kids struggle to get food at school. It hurts my heart. Donating this barrel is one way we can try to make a difference,” said Justin King, Co-Founder of King Family Distillery.