Southern Flavors for a Grateful Table: Make Thanksgiving Easy and Delicious

Planning a stress-free Thanksgiving dinner is possible with the right strategy, and that’s exactly what Southern City Flavors brings to your table – authentic Southern comfort that simplifies your prep while delivering unforgettable flavor.

This year, let the warmth of Southern hospitality guide your Thanksgiving celebration. Whether you’re hosting your first family feast or you’re a seasoned holiday entertainer, Southern City Flavors’ handcrafted products transform traditional dishes into memorable moments that bring everyone together around a grateful table.

Southern City Flavors now available at Middle Tennessee Publix

Thanksgiving Southern side dish ideas

Gift ideas

Thanksgiving Southern Dessert ideas

Find Southern City Flavors at Publix

Select Southern City Flavors’ handcrafted Southern favorites are now available at Publix locations across the Middle Tennessee area. Find the nearest Publix to pick up your holiday essentials.

Easy Southern Sides for Your Thanksgiving Table

The secret to a successful Thanksgiving lies in the sides – those comforting dishes that make everyone feel at home. Southern City Flavors makes it simple to create crowd-pleasing accompaniments that honor tradition while saving precious time in the kitchen.

Creamy Grits Casserole with Stone Ground Grits Transform Southern City Flavors’ Stone Ground Grits into an elegant casserole that rivals any traditional stuffing. Layer cooked grits with cheese, butter, and a touch of cream, then bake until golden. This make-ahead dish offers a uniquely Southern alternative to standard holiday sides and can be prepared the night before – giving you one less thing to worry about on Thanksgiving morning.

Jam-Glazed Carrots Elevate simple roasted carrots with the sweet complexity of Southern City Flavors’ artisan jams. Peach or apple jam creates a beautiful glaze that caramelizes beautifully in the oven. Simply toss baby carrots with butter, a generous spoonful of jam, salt, and fresh thyme before roasting. The result is a vibrant, sweet side dish that adds both color and sophistication to your holiday spread.

Apple Moonshine BBQ Brussels Sprouts Give Brussels sprouts a Southern makeover with Apple Moonshine BBQ Sauce. Halve fresh Brussels sprouts, toss with olive oil and salt, then roast until crispy. During the last few minutes of cooking, brush with Apple Moonshine BBQ Sauce for a sweet and tangy finish that converts even the most stubborn vegetable skeptics. The apple notes complement traditional Thanksgiving flavors while the slight tang cuts through rich holiday dishes perfectly.

Southern-Inspired Host Gifts That Show You Care

Arriving at someone else’s Thanksgiving celebration? Southern City Flavors offers thoughtful gift combinations that show your appreciation while giving your hosts delicious options for future meals.

Jams and Biscuit Mix Bundle Pair Southern City Flavors’ signature jams with a quality biscuit mix for the perfect morning-after gift. This combination gives your hosts a delightful breakfast option for the busy Black Friday morning or a cozy weekend treat. The jams work beautifully as biscuit toppings, but they’re also versatile enough for cheese boards, yogurt parfaits, or even as glazes for leftover turkey.

BBQ 3-Pack for Post-Thanksgiving Leftovers Help your hosts transform Turkey Day leftovers into exciting new meals with a BBQ sauce variety pack. Include Apple Moonshine, Tennessee Whiskey, and Maple Chipotle BBQ Sauces to give them options for turkey sandwiches, leftover turkey nachos, or even turkey and vegetable skewers. It’s the gift that keeps giving long after the last piece of pie is gone.

Important Shipping Note: To ensure your gifts arrive in time for Thanksgiving, place orders by November 18th for standard shipping or November 21st for expedited delivery. Southern City Flavors’ products ship fresh from their Lebanon, Tennessee, kitchen, so early ordering ensures your thoughtful gifts arrive perfectly.

Dessert Shortcut Ideas That Taste Homemade

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner, especially if you’ve never done it before, can be a bit stressful. Making sure the house is presentable and the food is warm and tasty is no small feat, so to make sure everything gets done in time, planning is key. A Printable Thanksgiving Day Timeline & Cooking Guide | The Kitchn That includes having dessert solutions that don’t require hours in the kitchen on the big day.

Easy Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Desserts

Quick Peach Cobbler Skip the complicated lattice work and create an impressive cobbler using Southern City Flavors’ Peach Cobbler mix. Simply add fresh or frozen peaches, follow the simple instructions, and you’ll have a warm, fragrant dessert that tastes like it took all day to prepare. Serve with vanilla ice cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon for a classic Southern finale that’ll have everyone asking for seconds.

Mini Hand Pies with Artisan Jams Use store-bought pie crust to create individual hand pies filled with Southern City Flavors’ premium jams. Cut circles of dough, add a spoonful of jam, fold and seal with a fork, then bake until golden. These portable desserts are perfect for guests who want just a small sweet ending to their meal, and they can be made earlier in the day — one less thing to worry about while you’re juggling everything else.

Pecan Pie in a Jar Transform the traditional pecan pie into charming individual servings using Southern City Flavors’ Pecan Pie in a Jar mix. These make-ahead treats capture all the rich, gooey sweetness of classic pecan pie but eliminate the stress of rolling dough and worrying about soggy bottoms. Simply layer the mix in mason jars according to package directions, bake, and you’ll have perfectly portioned desserts that look beautifully rustic on your dessert table. They can be prepared days in advance and stored at room temperature until serving — now that’s what we call a win-win.

Amaretto Pecans Over Vanilla Ice Cream Create an elegant ice cream sundae using Southern City Flavors’ Amaretto Chocolate Pecans. The sweet, nutty crunch pairs beautifully with creamy vanilla ice cream, and you can prepare individual servings in fancy glasses ahead of time. It’s sophisticated enough for adult palates while still appealing to younger family members — because nobody should be left out of dessert.

Making Memories Around a Grateful Table

Thanksgiving is ultimately about gathering with the people who matter most, sharing gratitude, and creating memories that last long after the dishes are cleared. Southern City Flavors understands that the best holiday meals aren’t necessarily the most complicated – they’re the ones made with care, quality ingredients, and love.

Each Southern City Flavors product is handcrafted in small batches using time-honored Southern recipes and natural ingredients. Founded by BBQ champion Mike Weeks, this family business brings the same attention to detail and authentic flavor that earned them the Memphis in May World Grand Champion title.

Whether you’re hosting the entire extended family or bringing a special dish to someone else’s celebration, let Southern City Flavors help you create a Thanksgiving that’s both delicious and manageable. From make-ahead sides that free up your schedule to thoughtful gifts that show your appreciation, these authentic Southern flavors ensure your grateful table becomes the heart of cherished holiday memories.

Shop Local or Online

Bring authentic Southern flavor to your Thanksgiving table with ease. Find the nearest Publix to find Southern City Flavors products . Also browse online by visiting Southern City Flavors today to stock up on everything you need for a stress-free, flavor-packed Thanksgiving celebration. Because when the food is this good, the gratitude comes naturally.

